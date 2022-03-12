12.03.2022
Voting for the election of the President of Turkmenistan finished
On elections of President of Turkmenistan to the 19 o'clock 97,12% of voters voted.
12.03.2022
On elections of President of Turkmenistan to the 17 o'clock 93,19% of voters voted
12.03.2022
On elections of President of Turkmenistan to the 15 o'clock 86,34% of voters voted
12.03.2022
On elections of President of Turkmenistan to the 13 o'clock 71,90% of voters voted
12.03.2022
More than half of voters voted in the presidential elections in Turkmenistan
On elections of President of Turkmenistan to the 11 o'clock 51,05% of voters voted.
12.03.2022
In Turkmenistan continues voting on presidential elections
Today, in Turkmenistan, in the polling stations formed the day before on the territory of the country, as well as in more than forty polling stations in 30 countries of the world, active voting continues in the presidential elections. As previously reported, on an alternative basis nine candidates are participating in the current elections.
12.03.2022
Voting continues
On elections of President of Turkmenistan to the 9 o'clock 25,24% of voters voted. About this reports Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan.
12.03.2022
Voting for the election of the President of Turkmenistan!
March 12, 2022 at 7 o'clock in the morning began voting at all polling stations in 2577 and will end on 19 o'clock in the evening.
11.03.2022
Head of the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan met with representatives of the Supreme Electoral Council of the Republic of Turkey
On March 10, 2022, Gulmyrat Muradov, the head of the of apparatus of the Commission for holding Elections and referendums in Turkmenistan met with Muharram Akkaya, head of the Supreme Electoral Council of the Republic of Turkey, and Ali Urker, member of the Supreme Electoral Council of the Republic of Turkey, who arrived in our country as international observers.
11.03.2022
Young voters who voting for the first time
A total of more than 98,940 young voters at the age 18 who will vote for the first time in the March 12 on Presidential elections across the country have registered, the first time they have cast their ballots in the polling stations.