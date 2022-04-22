855

The President of Turkmenistan congratulated the leadership of Japan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as on his own behalf, sent heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and the people of the country on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan.