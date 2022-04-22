mail-icon
news-photo

22.04.2022

total-veiw

475

Student Olympiads: Assessment of Knowledge and Incentive for Continuous Development

The Olympiad on digital economy was held at the State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after Myrat Garryyev.

news-photo

22.04.2022

total-veiw

519

A concert that will not leave anyone indifferent

The State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan invites all music lovers on a Journey into the world of classics. Stop - Latin America, which, as you know, is famous for its exciting, rhythmic and colorful music with hot peppercorns that can melt the heart of any listener.

news-photo

22.04.2022

total-veiw

694

Interactive map of historical objects of Turkmenistan

The State Intellectual Property Service of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan issued a copyright certificate for the computer program No. 218 to a group of developers of the Laboratory of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) of the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan. 

news-photo

22.04.2022

total-veiw

592

Milli Ulgam offers a variety of solutions, including the capabilities of a digital system

The Milli Ulgam Economic Society has been working on a “smart” urban solution since 2020, which includes the capabilities of a digital system. About 30 IT specialists work here. 

news-photo

22.04.2022

total-veiw

573

Virtual Trade Roundtable

On April 21, 2022, representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan took part in a Virtual Trade Roundtable organized by the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), US Department of Commerce. About this reports the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

news-photo

22.04.2022

total-veiw

504

Composer from Turkmenistan became a laureate of the International Music Competition

A young Turkmen composer, teacher of the Special Musical Boarding School at the Turkmen National Conservatory named after M. Kuliyeva Kerim Dzhumagulyev, became a laureate of the V International Music Competition named after Alemdar Karamanov, which was recently held in the format of video recordings in the city of Guryevsk, Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation.

news-photo

22.04.2022

total-veiw

855

The President of Turkmenistan congratulated the leadership of Japan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as on his own behalf, sent heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and the people of the country on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan.

news-photo

21.04.2022

total-veiw

644

Congratulations addressed to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Head of State Serdar Berdimuhamedov continues to receive letters from heads of state and government with congratulations on the occasion of his inauguration as President of Turkmenistan.

news-photo

21.04.2022

total-veiw

842

Turkmenistan and Iran discussed expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare and medicine

The other day Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales met with the Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov.

news-photo

21.04.2022

total-veiw

962

Revision of the Turkmen customs legislation

On April 20, 2022, changes to the Customs Code of Turkmenistan came into force. The Law of Turkmenistan On Amendments to the Customs Code of Turkmenistan was approved by the fifth session of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan of the first convocation, held on April 16, 2022. About this reports press service of the

