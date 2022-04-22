22.04.2022
475
Student Olympiads: Assessment of Knowledge and Incentive for Continuous Development
The Olympiad on digital economy was held at the State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after Myrat Garryyev.
22.04.2022
519
A concert that will not leave anyone indifferent
The State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan invites all music lovers on a Journey into the world of classics. Stop - Latin America, which, as you know, is famous for its exciting, rhythmic and colorful music with hot peppercorns that can melt the heart of any listener.
22.04.2022
694
Interactive map of historical objects of Turkmenistan
The State Intellectual Property Service of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan issued a copyright certificate for the computer program No. 218 to a group of developers of the Laboratory of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) of the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.
22.04.2022
592
Milli Ulgam offers a variety of solutions, including the capabilities of a digital system
The Milli Ulgam Economic Society has been working on a “smart” urban solution since 2020, which includes the capabilities of a digital system. About 30 IT specialists work here.
22.04.2022
573
Virtual Trade Roundtable
On April 21, 2022, representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan took part in a Virtual Trade Roundtable organized by the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), US Department of Commerce. About this reports the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.
22.04.2022
504
Composer from Turkmenistan became a laureate of the International Music Competition
A young Turkmen composer, teacher of the Special Musical Boarding School at the Turkmen National Conservatory named after M. Kuliyeva Kerim Dzhumagulyev, became a laureate of the V International Music Competition named after Alemdar Karamanov, which was recently held in the format of video recordings in the city of Guryevsk, Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation.
22.04.2022
855
The President of Turkmenistan congratulated the leadership of Japan
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as on his own behalf, sent heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and the people of the country on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan.
21.04.2022
644
Congratulations addressed to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Head of State Serdar Berdimuhamedov continues to receive letters from heads of state and government with congratulations on the occasion of his inauguration as President of Turkmenistan.
21.04.2022
842
Turkmenistan and Iran discussed expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare and medicine
The other day Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales met with the Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov.
21.04.2022
962
Revision of the Turkmen customs legislation
On April 20, 2022, changes to the Customs Code of Turkmenistan came into force. The Law of Turkmenistan On Amendments to the Customs Code of Turkmenistan was approved by the fifth session of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan of the first convocation, held on April 16, 2022. About this reports press service of the