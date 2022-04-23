The Olympiad on digital economy was held at the State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after Myrat Garryyev.
The State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan invites all music lovers on a Journey into the world of classics. Stop - Latin America, which, as you know, is famous for its exciting, rhythmic and colorful music with hot peppercorns that can melt the heart of any listener.
The State Intellectual Property Service of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan issued a copyright certificate for the computer program No. 218 to a group of developers of the Laboratory of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) of the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.
The Milli Ulgam Economic Society has been working on a “smart” urban solution since 2020, which includes the capabilities of a digital system. About 30 IT specialists work here.
On April 21, 2022, representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan took part in a Virtual Trade Roundtable organized by the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), US Department of Commerce. About this reports the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.