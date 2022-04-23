mail-icon
23.04.2022
Student Olympiads: Assessment of Knowledge and Incentive for Continuous Development
23.04.2022

The Olympiad on digital economy was held at the State Medical University of Turkmenistan named after Myrat Garryyev.

Science
A concert that will not leave anyone indifferent
22.04.2022

The State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan invites all music lovers on a Journey into the world of classics. Stop - Latin America, which, as you know, is famous for its exciting, rhythmic and colorful music with hot peppercorns that can melt the heart of any listener.

Culture
Interactive map of historical objects of Turkmenistan
22.04.2022

The State Intellectual Property Service of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan issued a copyright certificate for the computer program No. 218 to a group of developers of the Laboratory of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) of the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan. 

People
Milli Ulgam offers a variety of solutions, including the capabilities of a digital system
22.04.2022

The Milli Ulgam Economic Society has been working on a “smart” urban solution since 2020, which includes the capabilities of a digital system. About 30 IT specialists work here. 

Economy
Virtual Trade Roundtable
22.04.2022

On April 21, 2022, representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan took part in a Virtual Trade Roundtable organized by the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), US Department of Commerce. About this reports the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

People
19.04.2022
Decree of the President of Turkmenistan on Gurbannazarov O.
19.04.2022
Temporary fulfillment of duties of the Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan assigned to B. Gochmollayev
17.04.2022
The composition of the joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari commission from the Turkmen side was approved
17.04.2022
The composition from the Turkmen side of the joint Committee on cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates was approved
17.04.2022
The composition of the Joint Turkmen-Iranian commission on economic cooperation from the Turkmen side was approved
12.04.2022
The Central Bank is instructed to provide a loan to the Joint Stock Commercial Bank "Rysgal"
08.04.2022
The head of state signed a number of documents
21.04.2022
Turkmenistan and Iran discussed expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare and medicine
17.04.2022
The meeting of the Inter-Departmental Commission
16.04.2022
The eight meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs was held in the format «Central Asia + Japan»
22.04.2022
Interactive map of historical objects of Turkmenistan
22.04.2022
Virtual Trade Roundtable
21.04.2022
Revision of the Turkmen customs legislation
22.04.2022
Milli Ulgam offers a variety of solutions, including the capabilities of a digital system
19.04.2022
Getting ready for the summer season
18.04.2022
167 transactions were registered at the SCRMET trades
22.04.2022
A concert that will not leave anyone indifferent
22.04.2022
Composer from Turkmenistan became a laureate of the International Music Competition
21.04.2022
Aman Kekilov's novel "Love" is embodied on the theater stage
22.04.2022
Student Olympiads: Assessment of Knowledge and Incentive for Continuous Development
21.04.2022
Petropolitan Science (Re)Search: winner and prize-winner from Turkmenistan
20.04.2022
Named the best experts in genetics
21.04.2022
New issue of Turkmenistan Sport International Magazine appears in print
20.04.2022
Festive marathon of Akhal-Teke horses
18.04.2022
Turkmen footballer brings victory to the club from Hong Kong in the AFC Champions League
