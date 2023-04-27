mail-icon
27.04.2023

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part at the ministerial meeting "Central Asia - China"

On April 27, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev took part in the fourth meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs in the format "Central Asia - China" in the city of Xi'an.

27.04.2023

Issues of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation discussed

April 26, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Qin Gang held bilateral talks in the city of Xi'an as part of their participation in the 4th meeting of foreign ministers in the "Central Asia - China" format.

27.04.2023

Ashgabat stage of Turkmenistan Futsal Super League-2023 has started

The Ashgabat stage of the Futsal Super League of Turkmenistan started with the matches of the 4th round. The games are held in the beautiful sports hall of the Institute of Engineering and Transport Communications of Turkmenistan, which is located in the Buzmeyin etrap of the capital.

27.04.2023

International residence of the National Theatre School project opened in Turkmenistan

On the 26th of April, Turkmen artists met with representatives of the National Drama Theatre of Russia, St. Petersburg State University and the Russian State Institute of Performing Arts at the Main Academic Drama Theater named after S. Turkmenbashy the Great. Creative guests arrived in Ashgabat as part of the international residency of the National Theatre School project.

27.04.2023

ES «Turkmen-Transit» offers a new service

Today, the population prefers to use a telephone instead of a bank card. Contactless payment for various services works thanks to NFC technology. This technology, as the use of new services for customers, is one of the first in Turkmenistan to be offered by employees of the Turkmen-Transit Company.

27.04.2023

Happy youth on stage

These days, the State Drama Theater of the Balkan Velayat named after Saparmurat Turkmenbashi the Great is preparing a new play "Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar" staged by director Ovezmammet Galandarov.

26.04.2023

President of Turkmenistan congratulated King of the Netherlands

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of the Netherlands - King's Day.

26.04.2023

President of Turkmenistan congratulated President of the Republic of South Africa

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and all the people of the country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of South Africa - Freedom Day.

Decree of the President of Turkmenistan on awarding foreign citizens the honorary title “Türkmenistanyň at gazanan atşynasy”

In our independent neutral state, a great deal of work is carried out for further augmentation of international recognition of "paradise" Akhal-Teke horses, which are the standard of beauty and perfection, activization of international partnership with members of the world community and exchange of positive experience.  

Decree of the President of Turkmenistan on awarding the honorary title “Türkmenistanyň at gazanan atşynasy» on the occasion of the national holiday of the Turkmen horse

For great achievements and good results in popularization of international recognition of "paradise" racers being an asset and pride of Turkmen people and recognised as a standard of beauty, development of horse-breeding branch, livestock increase, preservation and improvement of breeding and productive qualities of Akhal-Teke horses, considering long-term diligent both in his exemplary work and professionalism and also on the occasion of the national holiday of the Turkmen horse I decree:

