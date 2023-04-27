188

Decree of the President of Turkmenistan on awarding the honorary title “Türkmenistanyň at gazanan atşynasy» on the occasion of the national holiday of the Turkmen horse

For great achievements and good results in popularization of international recognition of "paradise" racers being an asset and pride of Turkmen people and recognised as a standard of beauty, development of horse-breeding branch, livestock increase, preservation and improvement of breeding and productive qualities of Akhal-Teke horses, considering long-term diligent both in his exemplary work and professionalism and also on the occasion of the national holiday of the Turkmen horse I decree: